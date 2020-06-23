Orange alert for more districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 June 2020 20:16 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an updated weather forecast on Tuesday evening, sounded orange alerts for more districts in the State for Friday and Saturday.

Orange alerts for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki for Friday and Kozhikode and Wayanad for Saturday. Of this, Pathanamthitta and Idukki can expect extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and Kozhikode and Wayanad on Saturday.

The southwest monsoon is expected to gain in strength over the State towards the weekend, the IMD had indicated on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the updated forecast, the IMD issued yellow alerts for isolated heavy rainfall for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha for Wednesday.

Yellow alerts are also in place for the seven central and southern districts on Thursday; Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad on Friday and Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday.