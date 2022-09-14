Opposition parties to intensify protest against building number scam

BJP’s day-night protest from Thursday; UDF to stage dharna on Saturday

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 14, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties in the Kozhikode Corporation Council are planning to strengthen protests against the civic body’s alleged lackadaisical attitude to probe into the building number scam.

The BJP is launching a day-night protest on Thursday, while UDF councillors are planning to stage a dharna at the Corporation office on Saturday.

Opposition leader in the council K.C. Shobhita alleged that the Corporation was trying to put investigating officials under pressure to sabotage the case. She told reporters here on Wednesday that the investigation was in limbo, and that action had been taken in only one case. “Transferring the case to the Crime Branch, when the investigation is progressing well under the local police, in itself is suspicious,” she said, adding that the interests of the government and the Corporation authorities were being protected by the Crime Branch, which is yet to revive the probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The UDF council party has called upon the State Police Chief speed up the probe.

BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan in a press release alleged that the Corporation authorities had been trying to sabotage the investigation, and that the CPI(M) district leadership, with the help of the State government, was trying to save the culprits. He alleged that transfer of the Crime Branch officer who conducted the investigation was part of this plan. Besides, the Corporation is showing unusual haste in revoking the suspension of officials connected with the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sajeevan also cited the audit report published on August 12 that hinted at several anomalies in connection with granting of building permits in the Corporation.

The day-night protest by the BJP will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and all party councillors will take part in the protest. K. Muraleedharan, MP, will inaugurate the UDF dharna at 10 a.m. on Saturday. District and State leaders of all Opposition parties will take part in the protests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app