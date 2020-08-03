Opposition demands VACB probe into treasury fraud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 August 2020 23:29 IST

‘Investigate role of Finance Minister, Treasuries Director in hushing up incidents’

The United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the treasury- fraud case.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday demanded an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into all treasury-related scams that took place during the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

Mr. Chennithala handed over a letter in this regard to the VACB Director. The role of the Finance Minister and the Director of Treasuries in hushing up such incidents should be probed, he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran has demanded that the investigation should be handed over to a central agency. Treasury-related irregularities had taken place in Kannur, Kochi and Idukki, Mr. Surendran said.

Staff forum demand

The Joint Council of Service Organisations reiterated its demand for a probe by the VACB in a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The investigation should be carried out after removing the Director and Joint Director (in charge of vigilance) of Treasuries from their posts, the council said.