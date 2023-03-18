One Week One Lab event concludes at CSIR-NIIST

March 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Panel discussions on leveraging the fruits of scientific and technological research for economic and social progress, a Millet Food Expo and a startup conclave were among the highlights of the One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme which concluded at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Saturday.

An ‘Open Day’ for the public was held at the NIIST campus on Saturday.

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), inaugurated OWOL on March 13. The Millet Food Festival and Expo, held in the context of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, sought to promote the cultivation, value-addition and consumption of millets, which are fast becoming a major ingredient in the global food basket.

OWOL saw meaningful discussions on the scientific and technological programmes in the country and effectively leveraging them for creating a positive impact on society, NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan said.

Scientists and project heads from CSIR facilities and other scientific institutions across the country, technocrats, planners and senior officials. Key sessions covered ayurveda, clean-up technologies, strategic, regional and rare materials and food technologies attended the sessions over the six days.

OWOL was launched by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to showcase the R&D achievements of the 37 constituent laboratories of CSIR across the country.

District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the Open Day programme at the NIIST campus on Saturday. City Police Commissioner C. H. Nagaraju was the chief guest.