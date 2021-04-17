One more shigella case in Wayanad

KALPETTA

17 April 2021 20:59 IST

A 59-year-old tribal woman of the Nagaramchal Kattuanayakka tribal hamlet in Noolpuzha grama panchayat in Wayanad was diagnosed with shigella bacterial infection on Saturday.

She was admitted to the Taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery. A few weeks ago a tribal girl had died of the disease in the area.

As many as 10 shigella cases, including two deaths, were reported in the district this year as against a case in the previous year, B. Abhilash, district project manager, Arogya Keralam, Wayanad, told The Hindu.

He said district health authorities and panchayat officials were jointly executing measures to contain the infection.

Though the situation was under control now, persons with symptoms of the infection such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach ache should report to the nearest hospital, he said.