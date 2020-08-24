One more death in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

24 August 2020 22:12 IST

The number of COVID-19 fatalities continued to surge in the district with a 67-year-old woman succumbing to the virus infection here on Monday.

The woman, a native of Koorambala near Panthalam, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panthalam. She was tested positive during a test as part of the treatment. With this, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district rose to 12.

Meanwhile, five others from the district too tested positive during the day. The new cases also included two health care workers, one each from Parumala and Koyipram.

Pathanamthitta currently has 603 active cases and 10,147 persons under observation.