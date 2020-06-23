One more death, 141 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

23 June 2020 22:03 IST

Death toll 22, number of recoveries 60

Kerala reported 141 new cases of COVID 19-on Tuesday, the number of cases steadily going over one hundred for the fifth consecutive day. With 60 recoveries, the active number of cases in the State at present stands at 1,620.

One more COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 22.

The 68-year-old, a native of Mayyanad, Kollam, died at Kollam Government Medical College Hospital. He had returned from Delhi to his home State on June 10 and had been in the hospital since June 15 after he developed fever and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The cumulative number of cases reported ever since the outbreak began is 3,451. The number of recoveries stands at 1,807.

On Tuesday, of the 141 new cases, local transmission resulted in 10 cases, including a health-care worker in Ernakulam. The rest 131 cases are imported cases of infection diagnosed in people who came from abroad or other States.

The Health Department figures say that of the total of 2,811 cases reported in the State since May 4, 2,545 cases are imported cases

Nine districts now have over one hundred active cases in hospitals. These include Malappuram (201), Palakkad (154), Kollam (150), Ernakulam (127), Pathanamthitta (126), Kannur (120), Thrissur (113), Kozhikode (107) and Kasaragod (102).

The number of persons under surveillance and quarantine is 1,50,196, of whom, 2,206 persons with mild symptoms have been isolated in hospitals in various districts.

The number of hotspots in the State now is 111.