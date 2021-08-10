KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 10 August 2021 00:41 IST
Comments
One killed in accident
Updated: 10 August 2021 00:42 IST
A motorcyclist was killed and eight others injured after a speeding ambulance hit two vehicles along the National Highway 66 near Attingal on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Jayaprabhu, 38, of Attingal. The ambulance was transporting a patient and three others from Kottiyam to Thiruvananthapuram.
After hitting the motorcycle that was ahead, the ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and failed to prevent a collision with a car that came from the opposite direction. Four of those injured were admitted to the Government Medical College with significant injuries, while the others sought treatment at private hospitals.
More In Kerala
Read more...