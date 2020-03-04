One killed, 94 injured in Wayanad bus accident

KALPETTA

04 March 2020 07:53 IST

Private bus proceeding to Sulthan Bathery rams a tree after it collides head-on with car

A person was killed and 94 others sustained injuries when a private bus rammed a tree after it collided head-on with a car at Dottappankulam near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bipin, 29, of Pulpadi at Malayachomkolly near Ambalavayal in the district.

The bus was proceeding to Sulthan Bathery from Kalpetta around 9 a.m.

It was suspected that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after it collided head-on with the car heading to Kalpetta and rammed the tree, said the police.

Bipin was thrown out of the vehicle under the impact of the collision and the bus fell on him, said the police. He died on the spot.

Students hurt

Most passengers were students studying in various educational institutions at Sulthan Bathery. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals at Sulthan Bathery and to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.