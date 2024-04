April 18, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvallam police have arrested one person for vandalising a KSRTC bus on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Vipin of Kanjiravila. He has been accused of smashing the windshield of a bus at Menilam near Thiruvallam on Wednesday evening. The motorist was enraged after the driver of the bus allegedly refused to allow him to overtake the vehicle. The State exchequer incurred a damage of ₹30,000 due to the incident, the police said.

