A sum of ₹2.22 crore was paid to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers in Wayanad district on Tuesday as Onam allowance of the State government.

The bonus was paid to workers who completed 100 working days in the 2021-22 financial year.

As many as 22,258 workers, including 6,253 in Kalpetta block, 6,805 in Mananthavady, 5,438 in Panamaram and 3,762 in Sulthan Bathery blocks, received ₹1,000 each.