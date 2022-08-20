Onam advance for KSRTC-SWIFT employees

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 20, 2022 21:14 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced an Onam advance of ₹3,000 for employees of the KSRTC-SWIFT, a legal entity formed by the corporation to run long-haul and city services.

Driver-cum-conductors working on a contract basis will be paid in the first week of September. This amount will be recovered from their salary in five instalments starting October. Those who joined duty on or before July 31 will be eligible.

The KSRTC employees are yet to get their July salary. The corporation had sought 10 days to disburse the salary when the matter came up for hearing in the High Court last week. It is expected that the July salary will be credited to the accounts of employees either by Monday or before the next hearing scheduled for August 24.

The talks between employees’ unions and Transport Minister Antony Raju on the issue of revising the single-duty system remained inconclusive on Saturday. The talks will continue on Monday.

