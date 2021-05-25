NSS takes exception to V.D. Satheesan’s remarks

KOTTAYAM

25 May 2021 13:51 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly had criticised various religious and community organisations

Taking a strong exception to the remarks by the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticising the various religious and community organisations in Kerala, the Nair Service Society has urged the Congress leadership to ascertain whether those statements were in line with the party’s tradition.

In a statement, NSS General secretary G.Sukumaran Nair said it was not the Leader of Opposition but the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) that should declare the policy decisions of the Congress. He further sought to know the KPCC’s opinion on Mr.Satheesan’s approach towards the community organisations and its leaders as well as on the Sabarimala issue.

“While the religious and community organisations have no right to intervene in the internal affairs of a political organisation, what its leadership should understand is that just like any individual, these outfits too hold the right to analyse and register their opinions on the functioning of such parties,” he said.

Holding that a majority of the candidates in the recent elections had sought the NSS’ support irrespective of their political affiliations, he also sought to warn the politicians against the practice of approaching the community organisations in times of need and ditching them afterwards.

“The Leader of Opposition too had visited the NSS headquarters ahead of the election and later sought the support of its Taluk union and Karayogam office-bearers by meeting them in person. And he now appears overjoyed by the latest position and keeps making such cheap statements,” added Mr.Nair.

The NSS, according to Mr. Sukumaran Nair, will maintain the same political stance towards all parties and coalitions.

“We will acknowledge the virtues of this government and whenever it commits a mistake, that too will be conveyed promptly,” he said.