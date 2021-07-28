Novel protest against NoRKs’ travel ban

Thrissur

28 July 2021 22:46 IST

Congress stages agitation in Thrissur

Thrissur City witnessed a strange protest on Wednesday.

An airplane was moving through the Swaraj Round. People were boarding and disembarking at various points at Swaraj Round, marked as various airports named as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha , Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Germany, U.K, New York and New Zealand.

The agitation led by DCC president M.P. Vincent was against the Centre’s failure in solving the travel ban of Non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) to various countries.

“Hundreds of NoRKs have been trapped here without being able to join work. Many have already lost jobs. Some others are on the verge of losing jobs. Travel ban of NoRKs has hit the country's economy,” T.N. Prathapan, MP, who delivered the keynote address, said. He said that the Centre was not actively interfering in the issue.

The flight started from the BSNL office area at Pattalam Road and ended near AG’s office near North Bus stand. AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal inaugurated the protest online.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan addressed the valedictory function.