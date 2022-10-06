Nodal officer to oversee efforts to mitigate man-animal conflict

Government has taken measures to enhance compensation for farmers who suffered crop loss in wildlife attacks

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 06, 2022 21:56 IST

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran addressing an all-party meeting at Kalpetta on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendarn has said that a nodal officer of the rank of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer will be appointed in Wayanad to oversee efforts to mitigate man-animal conflict.

Addressing an all-party meeting to discuss the rising man-animal conflict here on Thursday, Mr. Saseendran said as the government was committed to protecting people’s life and property, the Forest department would adopt effective steps to curb wildlife attack. “It has been noticed that many projects for the purpose are yet to be completed,” Mr. Saseendran said, adding that such issues would be addressed.

When projects are drafted in the future, prime importance will be given to the geographical peculiarities of a region, Mr. Saseendran said.

The service of the nodal officer will be helpful in assessing the execution of projects, the Minister said.

“Forest officials should adopt a friendly approach to the public to sensitize them to the significance of conserving wildlife and forest,” Mr. Saseendran said, adding that officials should ensure the participation of the public in activities to keep wild animals at bay.

The government has adopted measures to enhance compensation for farmers who suffered crop loss in wildlife attacks, the Minister added. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will be convened soon to discuss the issue, Mr. Saseendran said.

Representatives of various political parties urged the Minister to find a permanent solution to the rising wild attacks in the district. Crop raiding by wild animals has increased considerably even in thickly populated areas, they said. They urged the authorities to ensure maintenance of power fences to keep wild animals at bay.

They also demanded the constitution of a coordination committee comprising representatives of political parties, farmers’ organisations, and forest officials to tackle wild animal attacks effectively.

I.C. Balakrishnan and O.R. Kelu, MLAs; district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, District Collector A. Geetha, District Police Chief R. Anand, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajesh Raveendran attended the meet.

