Nod to upgrade health centres in Kasaragod

Kasaragod

24 May 2021 20:34 IST

New facilities will include OP rooms, observation rooms and labs

The district administration has given administrative sanction to construct new blocks for health centres as part of upgrading them under the Kasaragod Development Package.

Sanction has been given to upgrade Angadimogar Primary Health Centre, Moukode Family Health Centre (FHC), Uduma FHC, Madikkai FHC and Ennappara FHC.

The new blocks will include OP rooms, observation rooms, labs, breastfeeding rooms and pharmacy.

Advertising

Advertising

An amount of ₹85 lakh has been sanctioned for Angadimogar PHC in Puthige panchayat, ₹75 lakh for Moukode FHC in West Eleri panchayat, ₹3.30 crore for Madikkai FHC in Madikkai grama panchayat and ₹1 crore for Uduma FHC in Uduma grama panchayat and an amount of ₹1.80 crore has been set apart for Ennapara FHC in Kodom-Belur grama panchayat.

The Kasaragod Development Package district-level committee approved the project at a meeting chaired by District Collector D. Sajith Babu. Special Officer E.P. Rajamohan said the work would be tendered soon.