Nod for parading Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran

11 February 2021 20:33 IST

District administration lists several conditions

The district administration has given conditional permission for parading the elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran for festivals.

The permission is for parading the elephant twice a week for festivals in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Four mahouts should always accompany the elephant and a 5-m distance should be maintained between the animal and the public. A special elephant squad should be present during the parades.

Earlier, an expert committee had examined the elephant’s health condition and given a report to the district administration. A ban was imposed on parading Ramachandran, which enjoys huge fan following, after the death of two persons after the elephant turned unruly near Guruvayur a few years ago.

One of the most-sought after elephants in the State due to its majestic look, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran has a dubious record of killing 13 persons, including six mahouts, and three elephants.