Nod for parading Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran
District administration lists several conditions
The district administration has given conditional permission for parading the elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran for festivals.
The permission is for parading the elephant twice a week for festivals in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Four mahouts should always accompany the elephant and a 5-m distance should be maintained between the animal and the public. A special elephant squad should be present during the parades.
Earlier, an expert committee had examined the elephant’s health condition and given a report to the district administration. A ban was imposed on parading Ramachandran, which enjoys huge fan following, after the death of two persons after the elephant turned unruly near Guruvayur a few years ago.
One of the most-sought after elephants in the State due to its majestic look, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran has a dubious record of killing 13 persons, including six mahouts, and three elephants.