No one insulted Archbishop Thazhath, says archdiocesan combine

Faced with the allegation that a section of members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church had used abusive words against the new apostolic administrator, Archbishop Andrews Thazath, on Friday, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a combine of priests, religious and lay people, said Church members were enraged at the “attitude” and “arrogant replies” by the archbishop.

Church members did not in any way insult the archbishop nor wanted to tarnish his image. They only “reacted” to his “attitude” towards them when they met him to submit a copy of the resolution that was passed at the massive rally held in the city on August 7, to hold the archdiocese accountable for Archbishop Antony Kariyil being “forced” to resign and relocate outside Ernakulam, and the synod “imposing” the order of worship in churches under the archdiocese, said Riju Kanjookaran, spokersperson of AMT.

Church members will respond in kind if anyone in the Church leadership gives them a shoddy treatment, he added.