No let up in epidemic progression

Thiruvananthapuram

03 October 2020 21:50 IST

State reports 7,834 fresh cases when 54,563 samples were tested

The COVID-19 epidemic is on its natural progression in the State and climbing exponentially. When 54,563 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the new cases recorded on Saturday is 7,834, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 2,21,333.

The test positivity remains a constant at 14.3%.

The State also registered the highest number of recoveries on the day at 4,476.

The total recoveries till date has been 1,39,620. At present, 80,818 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of these, 568 patients are critically ill and on ICUs, with another 127 on ventilator support.

The death toll has reached 813 in the State, with the addition of 22 more deaths which occurred between September 9 and October 1. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight of these deaths, Kannur six, Kozhikode five, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Idukki accounted for one case each.

Almost 97% of the new cases reported on Saturday – 7,598 out of the 7,834 new cases – are locally acquired infections, which includes infections reported in 95 health-care workers. In 648 cases, there is no known source of infection.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported 1,049 new cases, Malappuram 973, Kozhikode 941, Ernakulam 925, Thrissur 778, Alappuzha 633, Kollam 534, Palakkad 496, Kannur 423, Kottayam 342, Pathanamthitta 296, Kasaragod 257, Idukki 106 and Wayanad 81.

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of active cases at 12,361. Two districts have close to 10,000 active cases, Ernakulam (9,952) and Kozhikode (9,124)

The number of hotspots now is 724.