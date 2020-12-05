No bribe paid: Eapen

Kochi

05 December 2020 19:51 IST

Unitach managing director Santosh Eapen has said that he might have paid business-related commission, but never bribed anyone in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission Project.

He was talking to mediapersons here on Saturday when he arrived at the Customs office here in connection with the case in which an official of the UAE Consulate allegedly smuggled out foreign currency without routine inspection at the airport.

The amount in question was given as commission, just as commission is given (to a real estate agent) who helped a person to take a house on rent. “I came to the Customs office although I did not get any official notice to appear before it. I have not been questioned so far,” he said.

Mr. Eapen had been questioned earlier in connection with the case. In October, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned him along with U.V. Jose, CEO, Life Mission Project, to verify whether unaccounted for money was involved in the project.