‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign launched in district

May 07, 2022 23:30 IST

The State government is taking steps to make agriculture profitable through the adoption of new technologies, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the district-level activities under the 'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' campaign of the Agriculture department at the Government LP School, Valiyasala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Agriculture department is offering support to farmers right from the commencement of the farming activity to marketing of produce. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil presided. A senior farmer in the district, P. Gangadharan of Attipra, was felicitated on the occasion. A vegetable garden was inaugurated on the school campus on the occasion.