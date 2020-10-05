NIT, IIT admission registration begins today

Kozhikode

05 October 2020

First round of seat allocation will be published on the JoSAA website on Oct. 17

The registration and online choice filling for admissions to first year BTech./BArch./BE programmes of Indian Institutes of Technology (llTs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (lllTs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTls) for eligible candidates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main and JEE Advanced) 2020, will begin from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 5 p.m. to October 15.

Eligible candidates can register through https.//josaa.nic.in., the website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), constituted by the Ministry of Education, Sunil Jacob John, Chairman, UG Admissions and Centre In-Charge, CSAB Verification Centre National Institute of Technology Calicut, said in a press release here on Monday.

All candidates who have secured a rank in JEE (Main) are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system except (IITs). The candidates who are declared qualified in JEE (Advanced) are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating institutes. The website of the counselling schedule, verification centres, help centres, business rules are available on JoSAA website. Candidates seeking admission through JoSAA have been advised to visit the website regularly for updates, the release said.

The admission procedure consists of the following mandatory phases: (1) Online registration and choice-filling through the JoSAA website (2) seat allocation by JoSAA, to be published through the website and (3) online document verification.

In view of the C0VID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to do away with the physical reporting of the candidates after seat allotment for document verification in order to confirm the seats. Instead of this , the document verification process will be completely online this year. The detailed procedure and guidelines along with fee remittance details is given on JoSAA website.

In case, the situation does not permit the physical presence of a candidate at the admitting institute, the process also will be done online. The non-compliance of any of the steps 1, 3 or 4 by the candidate will result in the removal of the candidate from the counselling process and cancellation of the seat allotted, if any.

The first round of seat allocation will be published on the JoSAA website on October 17, which will be followed by first round online reporting fee remittance, document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) and seat acceptance from October 17 to 19. There will be a total of six regular rounds of seat allocation and online reporting. Detailed schedule of all the rounds is available at the counselling link of the JoSAA website.