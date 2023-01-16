NIT Calicut faculty wins young scientist award

January 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Noel Jacob Kaleekal, Assistant Professor, department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), has secured the Kerala State Young Scientist Award 2022, instituted by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of science and technology.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000, Chief Minister’s Gold Medal, research grant upto ₹50 lakh and travel support for a trip abroad for presenting the research work at a conference.

Mr. Kaleekal was chosen for the award for his most recent research focused on low-pressure, novel membrane technologies that aim to address the concerns of diminishing water and energy resources.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award to him on February 12 during the inaugural session of the Kerala State Science Congress at Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering, Kuttikkanam, Peermade.