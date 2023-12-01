New Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University outlines vision for transformation

December 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KANNUR

Bijoy Nandan, who assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, addressing the challenges ahead, expressed his commitment to uplift the university with the support of all stakeholders.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Nandan said the unexpected call from the Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday night took him by surprise.

“It was rather shocking, as I was not expecting such a call. I was busy preparing ‘Next Vision’ documents for the Cusat Vice-Chancellor. The documents were meant to be submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will arrive as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being considered for a similar post at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, he did not actively seek the position at Kannur University, he said. Outlining his vision for the institution, Prof. Nandan stressed the need for comprehensive growth in academics, education, research, innovation, and social transformation.

For a better ranking

Referring to the current low National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking (151 among 200) of Kannur University, he asserted the necessity of a complete restructuring to elevate it to one of the top institutions in the country.

Prof. Nandan emphasised the importance of academic performance, start-up initiatives, innovation, research, and international collaboration for the university’s transformation. He expressed confidence that, with collective efforts from teachers and administration, this ambitious goal can be achieved.

‘A balanced approach’

Addressing past controversies, particularly the appointment of Priya Varghese as an associate professor, Prof. Nandan pledged a balanced approach to avoid such issues and ensure the selection of the best candidates for positions.

He emphasised the significance of value-based, upright, and meritorious decision-making to restore the university’s glory. Expressing faith in the university’s Syndicate members and administration, Prof. Nandan concluded by highlighting the importance of their collective efforts in accomplishing the outlined goals for Kannur University’s transformation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.