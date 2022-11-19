New police chief assumes charge in Alappuzha

November 19, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Chaitra Teresa John

Chaitra Teresa John assumed charge as Alappuzha District Police Chief on Saturday.

A 2015-batch IPS officer, Ms. John previously held the position of Superintendent of Police (Women’s Cell), Head of Anti Terror Squad, and so on. She is a native of Kozhikode.

