New police chief assumes charge in Alappuzha

Chaitra Teresa John assumed charge as Alappuzha District Police Chief on Saturday.
A 2015-batch IPS officer, Ms. John previously held the position of Superintendent of Police (Women’s Cell), Head of Anti Terror Squad, and so on. She is a native of Kozhikode.
