New platform will have all First Bell classes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 October 2020 19:02 IST

Plus One classes will begin on November 2

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has developed a single video-on-demand (VOD) platform for enabling access to all First Bell classes being telecast through the KITE Victers educational channel from June 1.

“All digital classes, including those in Tamil and Kannada medium, will be available through the firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in portal,” K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said.

3,000-odd classes

Over 3,000 classes can be selected on the basis of medium, class, or subject on the First Bell portal.

Telecast of digital classes for Plus One will begin on November 2. Initially, there will be two classes for Plus One from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. With this, educational classes benefiting 45 lakh students from classes 1 to 12 will be telecast through Victers channel every day.

Pre-primary classes

Kilikonchal, a programme for pre-primary students, will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays. This will be re-arranged soon.

Owing to time constraints, some subjects for higher secondary classes and some language classes for upper primary students will be telecast on weekends too for the benefit of all students.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath had instructed that arrangements be made for Plus One students to view the digital classes.