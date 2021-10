KOCHI

20 October 2021 23:22 IST

Four new High Court Judges were sworn in on Wednesday by Chief Justice S. Manikumar.

The newly sworn-in additional judges are Justices C. Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, P. G. Ajithkumar and C.S. Sudha.

With their swearing-in, the total strength of the judges in the Kerala High Court has gone up to 41 and the number of women judges to six.