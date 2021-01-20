‘Neglected’ elderly man dies in Kerala

KOTTAYAM

Couple allegedly denied food, water for days at son’s house

An 80-year-old man died after allegedly being neglected by his son at Asambani near Mundakayam in Kerala. The deceased was identified as Podiyan.

Podiyan and his wife Ammini were found by ASHA workers and palliative care team members on Tuesday in a poor condition, without food, water and medicine for days, at the house of his younger son.

Although the couple was shifted to the General Hospital, Kanjirapally, with the help of the police and people’s representatives, Podiyan died later in the day. Ammini, who is showing signs of mental health issues, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

The Mundakayam police said the couple was living with their younger son Reji and his wife. “We have registered a case of unnatural death,” said a police official.

Sources said the couple’s son used to lock them in a room and no one was allowed to enter the house.

“After being informed by the neighbours, ASHA and palliative care members visited the house. Although the couple’s son and his wife lived in the same house, they never took care of them. Both Podiyan and Ammini were living there in an abandoned state,” said an official.