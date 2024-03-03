Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6 in Kochi

March 03, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Navy will commission the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter on March 6 at INS Garuda, the naval air station in Kochi.

This will mark a pivotal moment in India’s defence modernisation journey. The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and vertical replenishment (VERTREP). The Seahawk’s deployment in the Indian Ocean Region would strengthen the navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region, says a navy release.

