Navakerala Sadas gains momentum in Kannur district, witnesses big turnout

November 20, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Navakerala Sadas, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Cabinet Ministers, continues its journey through districts, with Kannur taking the centre stage on November 20, 2023 (Monday).

The day commenced with a public meeting over breakfast in the Payyannur Assembly constituency. Dignitaries from Payyannur, Taliparamba, Kalyassery and Irikkur were among those present at the occasion.

At 9 a.m., the Chief Minister started an interaction with the invited dignitaries aimed at strengthening the bond between the government and local leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was set to address the public at key locations, including Payyannur at 11 a.m., Madayi at 3 p.m., Taliparamba at 4.30 p.m., and Sreekandapuram at 6 p.m., in the district on the day.

Huge turnout

The Payannur constituency, a strong bastion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], witnessed an huge turnout, with people flooding the venue since early morning.

Building on its success in Kasaragod district, the Navakerala Sadas anticipates even bigger public support in Kannur district.

The Cabinet’s two-day journey in Kannur emphasises the political significance of the region.

Over the last two days, the Navakerala Sadas team received about 7,000 complaints from five constituencies, demonstrating the active response of the people in the region.

In the preceding visit to Kasaragod district, nearly 14,600 complaints were recorded. In Payyanur alone, over 1,700 complaints were received in the first two hours, according to sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT