Nationalism should not be symbol of alienation: Minister

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inspecting the Independence Day parade at Alappuzha Recreation ground on Sunday.

ALAPPUZHA

15 August 2021 23:05 IST

Saji Cherian hoists national flag at Alappuzha

Various programmes marked the 75th independence day celebrations in the district on Sunday.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian hoisted the national flag at Alappuzha Recreation ground in the morning.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Cherian said nationalism should not become a symbol of alienation and marginalisation. He said farmers and the poor should be protected.

A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs- H. Salam, P.P. Chitharanjan, Thomas K. Thomas, Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari and others were present at the function.

Later, inaugurating a remembrance meet on Ethappu Strike, spearheaded by Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, and his yearning for freedom, Mr. Cherian said a history-cultural study centre would be constructed in the name of Velayudha Panicker by conserving his home at Arattupuzha.

He said a sum of ₹1 crore had been set aside in the 2019-20 State Budget for conserving the house at Arattupuzha.

The remembrance meet was organised as part of Amrutha Mahotsavam of Independence, a programme conducted by the State government to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.