National workshop on spice production from September 29

Kozhikode

25 September 2020 00:49 IST

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, will host the 31st annual workshop of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Spices (AICRPS) from September 29. The two-day national workshop will review all major research projects related to production of spices and future research plans for enhanced spices varieties.

The virtual workshop is expected to draw the participation of scientists working on various spice crops in 14 agro climatic zones in 25 States. The latest research outcomes on 17 spice crops covering black pepper, large cardamom, small cardamom, ginger, turmeric, mango ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, coriander, cumin, fennel, fenugreek, ajwain, nigella, saffron, and kalazeera will be discussed and reviewed for future development at the workshop.

R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, will open the event. It will be chaired by A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Vikramaditya Pandey, Assistant Director General, ICAR; Homey Cheriyan, Director, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development; Gopal Lal, Director, ICAR National Research Centre on Seed Spices, and Nirmal Babu, former director of IISR will address the inaugural session. Experts from 38 centres under AICRPS with 19 regular centres, 11 co-opting centres, and eight voluntary centres are also expected to attend the event.

IISR officials say AICRP being the largest spices research network under ICAR has been instrumental in developing 176 crop-wise technologies for varietal improvement, nutrient availability and plant health management in various spice crops. It also plays a crucial role in increasing farmer income by supporting various research activities in spices at 14 agro climatic zones in the country, they add.