Nai Chetna campaign against gender-based violence gets under way in Kerala

November 27, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nai Chetana, a gender campaign launched under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission in all States, is off to a start in Kerala too under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The campaign, which began on Friday, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, aims at equipping women to recognise and prevent violence and making them aware of their rights.

As part of the four-week campaign, a State-level core committee was formed. Twenty-five gender resource centres were started under the Kudumbashree in various districts. Activities will be centred on the theme of ‘Gender equality and gender-based violence.’

Leaflets, posters, and short film prepared by the NRLM will be used for the awareness programmes.

The campaign, which will conclude on December 23, will primarily include follow-up of activities taken up as part of the Sthreepaksha Navakeralam the previous financial year.

In the first week, awareness programmes of internal complaints committees will be organised at neighbourhood group (NHG), area development society, and community development society levels in association with the Women and Child Development department. Discussions will be held in all NHGs on how many services are available to women.

In the second week, notes and posters about various services and institutional mechanisms will be prepared by the NHGs and displayed in public places. Sharing of experiences by women survivors of atrocities will be organised at the ward level.

In weeks three and four, representatives of all institutions in each CDS limits will be convened and awareness created on how to use these institutional mechanisms effectively to prevent violence. As part of this pledges will be taken in all the NHGs, and rally, short-film screening, and wall painting done in all ADS and CDS levels.

Maximum public participation will be ensured in all activities taken up as part of the campaign.