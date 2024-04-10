ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim League spreading misinformation about CAA, alleges Abdullakutty

April 10, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty has said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which persecutes the Ahmadiyya community in Kerala is propagating misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by falsely claiming that Muslims will be deported to Pakistan after its implementation.

Addressing the media at the Press Club here as part of the campaign for M.L. Ashwini, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Abdullakutty said the CAA aimed to grant Indian citizenship to those who accepted the legal system and culture of the country, including foreigners. The CAA would address the plight of persecuted minorities including Parsis, Sikhs, and Jains, he said, adding that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had initially advocated for their citizenship rights in Parliament.

Mr. Abdullakutty challenged the IUML’s stance on the Ahmadiyya sect, questioning whether it would engage in marital relations with Ahmadiyya members. He also dared Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan to reject votes from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Mr. Abdullakutty underscored the BJP’s commitment to various developmental initiatives, including revenue growth, tourism promotion, combatting black money, and enhancing healthcare services. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with curbing corruption and seizing substantial amounts of black money since taking office.

Furthermore, he came down on the Congress for supporting individuals with questionable backgrounds, citing the case of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged ties with Khalistan extremists and his involvement in the liquor scam.

BJP leaders K. Ranjith, Suresh Kumar Shetty, and Vijay Kumar Rai were present.

