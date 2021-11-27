Musical tribute to Vellappally released

Mata Amritanandamayi releasing 'Sanganathanjali', a musical tribute to Vellappally Natesan at Amritapuri in Kollam on Friday.

ALAPPUZHA

27 November 2021 20:04 IST

25th anniversary celebrations of Mr. Natesan’s ascension to SNDP leadership

Mata Amritanandamayi has released ‘Sanganathanjali,’ a musical tribute to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary and SN Trust secretary Vellappally Natesan, featuring various artists at Amritapuri in Kollam.

Mata Amritanandamayi released the CD by handing over a copy to SNDP Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally on Friday. The musical tribute was released on the occasion of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Mr. Natesan’s ascension to leadership roles in the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust.

Mata Amritanandamayi said Mr. Natesan’s leadership skills and services to society were exemplary.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math vice chairman Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, SNDP Yogam Devaswom secretary Arayakandy Santhosh and others attended the function.