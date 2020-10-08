Mubarak Pasha to be first VC of open varsity

P.M. Mubarak Pasha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 October 2020 07:45 IST

He holds a 34-year teaching and administrative experience in various institutions

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint P.M. Mubarak Pasha as the first Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University.

Dr. Pasha, who hails from Kozhikode, holds 34-year teaching and administrative experience in various institutions of higher education. He has served as Director of the College Development Council and Director of School of Distance Education, both at the University of Calicut; and Principal of Farook College, Kozhikode.

He is currently the Head of Strategic Planning and Governance in the National University of Science and Technology in Oman where he has settled since 2007. He was previously the Deputy Dean (Finance, Administration, Institutional Planning, and Quality Assurance) in the National University College of Medicine and Health Sciences there.

Dr. Pasha has also been a member on various panels, including the Court of Aligarh Muslim University, NAAC peer team, and regional direct taxes advisory committee.

The government also decided to appoint S.V. Sudheer, former professor-director, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, University of Kerala, and P.N. Dileep, Professor, TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, as Pro Vice Chancellor and Registrar respectively of the fledgling university.

Dr. Sudheer had held positions including those of Director of both Planning and Development, College Development Council, and Controller of Examination in the University of Kerala. Dr. Dileep was previously the member of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Kerala and Board of Governors in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.