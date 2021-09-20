MP asks officials to renovate KV’s buildings

KOTTAYAM

20 September 2021

CBSE has not allotted Plus One courses due to lack of infrastructure

Lok Sabha Member Thomas Chazhikadan has promised action to avoid disruptions in the functioning of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at Kaduthuruthy.

He was attending a meeting convened at the chamber of the District Collector here on Monday.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree and representatives of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association also attended the meeting. The KV, which started to function in 2015, currently has 504 students in Classes I to X.

During the meeting, Mr.Chazhikadan asked the Kinfra General Manager and the HNL Special Officer, who were attending the meeting online, to renovate the school buildings which are yet to receive fitness certificates.

The inadequacy of the building infrastructure has prompted the CBSE not to allot Plus One courses to the school.

Officials said the construction of the school building could begin only if the eight acres of land given by the State government was levelled and handed over for construction work.

Though the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan sanctioned ₹30.2 crore towards the building construction, a decision on reclaiming the allotted land under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 is pending with the State-level monitoring committee.

The MP has already written to the committee chairman asking to take an immediate decision in the matter.