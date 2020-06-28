Move to get more houses to use waste bins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 June 2020 23:12 IST

The initiative is part of Corpn. measures to promote waste treatment at source

The city Corporation is planning to get more number of households in the city to use the kitchen bins as part of its measures to promote waste treatment at source.

Mayor K. Sreekumar, in a press release issued on Sunday, said the Corporation would be providing kitchen bins (costing ₹1,600 each) free of cost to those who wish to place it in their houses. The only charge they would have to pay would be the monthly service charge of ₹200 for the inoculum and maintenance.

The three-layered kitchen bins could be used to treat biodegradable waste of a family of five for an average of two months at a time. The service provider in the respective ward would be providing demonstration for those who wish to install the facility. Those wanting to register could do so through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or contact the Health Inspector or residents’ association office bearers.

