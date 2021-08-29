Move to broker peace in toll issue turns futile

BJP veteran O. Rajagopal inaugurating a demonstration at the toll plaza on Saturday against toll collection before completion of the Kazhakuttom-Karode NH bypass works.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 August 2021 00:51 IST

Demand to defer toll collection till work on Karode stretch is over

Conciliatory talks called by the district administration here on Saturday to resolve the deadlock over toll collection along the NH-66 bypass broke down with the parties remaining firm on their positions.

The meeting that was convened by Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer was attended by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of various political parties.

The parties stuck to their demand to defer toll collection until the completion of the construction of the bypass stretch till Karode, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Conveying their helplessness, NHAI officials maintained they were bound by their responsibilities to adhere to the user fee notification, unless instructed otherwise by the governments. With the agency reiterating its stance to go ahead with its move to collect user fee at the Thiruvallam toll plaza, the agitators walked out of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the protest against the NHAI move appeared to gather strength with more parties and feeder organisations joining the five-day long agitation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was conspicuous by its absence during the protests, launched its demonstration on Saturday. Alleging that the NHAI had not obtained the Centre’s approval for toll collection, the protesters placed blame on the State government for failing to prevent the activity.

Party State committee member S. Suresh accused both the LDF and the UDF of attempting to mislead the public in the issue. He also claimed that General Education Minister and local MLA V. Sivankutty could have instructed the district administration to suspend the collection of user fee. Veteran leader O. Rajagopal, who inaugurated the demonstration, sought the intervention of the BJP-led Central government in resolving the issue.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said parties had come together for a common issue. He also alleged that toll collection had commenced when almost half of the bypass project was pending.

Any attempt to collect user fees and finalise their rates must be made only after its completion. The right of movement of the local community also could not be obstructed under any circumstances, he added. Besides the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and the BJP, organisations including the Mahila Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union also held demonstrations.