More relief camps in high-range areas, riverbanks

Thrissur

19 October 2021 20:36 IST

Life returns to normalcy in other places

More relief camps were opened in the high-range areas and in panchayats abutting riverbanks in the district on Tuesday even as life returned to normalcy in other areas.

In all, 704 people from 216 families have been shifted to 26 camps in the district. Red alert has been sounded for almost all the dams in the district.

A portion of Pothankunnu, spread across Elavally and Kandanassery panchayats caved in on Tuesday. The landslip happened while the panchayat authorities were visiting the area as local people complained about the possibility of a landslip.

Water got collected in deep pits formed following laterite-stone mining in the hillock. The area had huge laterite stone mines years ago. The mining was stopped following protests. Water gets collected in these pits in rainy season, posing threat of landslips in the area.

The panchayat authorities have urged the District Collector to send an expert team to study further the threat of landslips in Pothankunnu.

Meanwhile, Minister R. Bindu on Tuesday visited the KLDC (Kerala Land Development Corporation) bund that was breached near Padiyur. Urgent steps would be taken to rebuild the bund, she said.

As Canoli canal is overflowing, 26 families on its banks have been evacuated. People have been evacuated from Mettippadam and Mavinchuvadu of Kodassery panchayat following landslip threat.