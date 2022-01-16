More curbs in Alappuzha as TPR hovers around 25%

ALAPPUZHA

16 January 2022 20:28 IST

No. of attendees at functions limited to 50

The district registered 715 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 24.54%.

The fresh cases include 704 people who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of six others remains unidentified. Four health-care staff and a person who came from abroad also tested positive for the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 217 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district, tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 3,728.

With the test positivity rate going over 20%, District Collector A. Alexander on Sunday issued an order imposing curbs in the district to tackle the spread of the disease. The administration restricted the maximum number of people allowed at weddings, funerals, social, political, community and religious meetings to 50. Only those who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses will be permitted to attend the events.

All government, quasi-government, cooperative, public sector and self-government institutions should conduct their meetings online. Malls, supermarkets and other big business centres should take steps to avoid crowding. All shops have been asked to promote online sales. The functioning of swimming pools and gymnasiums, including in hotels, has been banned.