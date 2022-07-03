Monsoon turns vigorous in Kerala after a lull

A labourer rides in the rain with a bundle of hay in Kozhikode | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Heavy rainfall forecast in parts of central, north Kerala for next three days

After a long lull, the south west monsoon is set to enter a vigorous mode over Kerala during the next four days under the combined influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood extending up to upper tropospheric levels and strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of central and north Kerala for the next three days. The weather prediction models issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a vigorous spell of downpour till Wednesday. An orange alert is issued in six districts – Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – on Monday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange alert in eight districts on Tuesday and five districts on Wednesday.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, there are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood extending up to upper tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by Monday. This would enhance the rain activity in the State for the next four days. Chalakudy in Thrissur recorded the highest rainfall of 165.5 mm on Sunday.

Though the State received widespread, there was no major untoward incident reported anywhere. In Idukki, two houses were destroyed and two were damaged in the rain; in Kasaragod, four houses were damaged; and in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, one house each was damaged.

The body of a 60-year-old man who went missing in a river at Bedadukka village on Thursday was retrieved on Saturday night.