Monson Mavunkal’s wife collapses and dies

April 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Thressiamma, wife of fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal collapsed and died at Cherthala on Wednesday. She was 69.

The police said that she collapsed at the sub-treasury office at Cherthala where she went to collect her pension. Though she was immediately taken to Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, doctors there declared her brought dead.

She was a retired school teacher. Mavunkal is in jail serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He is also under investigation by various probe agencies in connection with the fake antiques scam.

