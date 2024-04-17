ADVERTISEMENT

Monson Mavunkal’s wife collapses and dies

April 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Thressiamma, wife of fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal collapsed and died at Cherthala on Wednesday. She was 69.

The police said that she collapsed at the sub-treasury office at Cherthala where she went to collect her pension. Though she was immediately taken to Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, doctors there declared her brought dead.

She was a retired school teacher. Mavunkal is in jail serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He is also under investigation by various probe agencies in connection with the fake antiques scam.

