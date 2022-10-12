Mobile phones seized from Kannur Central Jail

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 12, 2022 22:19 IST

Three mobile phones were seized from a block in the Kannur Central Jail where Popular Front of India (PFI) activists are lodged.

The phones were found hidden on a coconut tree near the sixth block. Around 40 PFI activists who were arrested on the charge of unleashing violence during the recent hartal are housed in the block.

The police had nabbed one Abdul Aziz of Valapatanam with a mobile phone when he had visited the jail to meet an arrested PFI activist. In his statement, he revealed that he had visited the jail following a phone call.

Subsequently, the police conducted a search in the jail and found the mobile phones. The incident is viewed as a serious security breach.

