Mobile phones seized from Kannur Central Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Three mobile phones were seized from a block in the Kannur Central Jail where Popular Front of India (PFI) activists are lodged.

The phones were found hidden on a coconut tree near the sixth block. Around 40 PFI activists who were arrested on the charge of unleashing violence during the recent hartal are housed in the block.

The police had nabbed one Abdul Aziz of Valapatanam with a mobile phone when he had visited the jail to meet an arrested PFI activist. In his statement, he revealed that he had visited the jail following a phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the police conducted a search in the jail and found the mobile phones. The incident is viewed as a serious security breach.