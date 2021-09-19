Mobile phones, axe and other products found hidden inside Kannur Central Jail during raid

KANNUR

Mobile phones and SIM cards were also seized from Viyyur Central Jail.

During the raid conducted inside the Kannur Central Jail, authorities confiscated mobile phones, chargers, power banks, knives and axe hidden inside the premises.

Kannur Central Jail Superintendent Romeo John said that raids were conducted involving 50 personnel, including personnel from sub jails.

He said two mobile phones without SIM cards, four chargers, two power banks, dumbbells, iron rods and even beedi packets were confiscated. Most of them were old things. There was a thorough check around the premises where the prisoners work and stay, he said.

Mr. John said following the complaints of people living next to the jail, the jammers had to be disconnected. Taking advantage of this, the prisoners somehow managed to sneak in the mobile phones and other products. However, they have decided to keep strict vigil and carry out periodic checking, especially in the wake of these products being seized, he added.

In the last few days, mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from Viyyur Central Jail. There were reports of extensive calls going out of the jail and instructions were given from the jail for various criminal activities. In light of this situation, as part of strengthening the security, an inspection was conducted at Kannur Central Jail, he added.