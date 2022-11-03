Mobile app to assist Sabarimala pilgrims in forest routes

ADVERTISEMENT

As this year’s annual Sabarimala season is set to kick off, modern technology is stepping in to help devotees through the pilgrimage.

With a view to ensuring the safety of devotees along the forest routes to the hill shrine, the Kerala government will soon roll out a mobile application. The app will also help the pilgrims arrange various aspects of their trip.

According to Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, the app will offer information such as medical aid, provision for drinking water, places that are vulnerable to wildlife attacks, wildlife sightings and the various help points. “It will also facilitate direct communication between the pilgrims and the Forest department,” he said.

Reviewing the arrangements by the Forest department for the upcoming pilgrimage season, Mr. Saseendran said rapid response teams (RRT) will be deployed from Laha to Pampa on a round-the-clock basis. Plans are also afoot to open emergency medical centres (EMCs) and eco-shops on the forest routes. Artificial Intelligence cameras will be installed along the roads to monitor the movement of pilgrim vehicles.

Control rooms will be opened at Pampa and Sannidhanam. Eco guards, elephant squads and snake squads too will be deployed.

The Minister directed the Forest department to conduct a joint inspection with officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and cut down trees that pose danger to shops functioning at the Nilackal base camp.

Addressing the meeting, District Collector Divya S. Iyer called for installation of warning boards near the elephant passages, besides immediate action to shift wild boars that pose a threat to pilgrims in the deep forests.

Later in the day, Health Minister Veena George conducted a review of the medical facilities being set up within the pilgrimage zone. According to Ms. George, as many as 18 EMCs will function between Pampa and Sannidhanam and the recruitment of staff to these centres will be completed by November 14.

“Services of medical doctors have been ensured for post-COVID-19 diseases, especially respiratory and heart-related ailments. The control rooms of the Health department will be used for emergency communication in the EMCs,” she said.

Pilgrims with health issues are urged to carry their health records during the trip. Patients admitted to the primary health centre at Nilackal and the Government Hospital at Pampa will be shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital after primary treatment, the Minister added.