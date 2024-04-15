Mob lynching: family of migrant worker issues no-objection certificate for cremating body locally

April 15, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of the migrant worker who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Valakam in Muvattupuzha may have to be cremated locally after his family, reportedly unable to raise resources for their long journey from Arunachal Pradesh, has given a no-objection certificate for the same.

Asok Das, 32, of West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, was allegedly chased down, tied to a pole, and beaten to death in what the police have since confirmed to be a case of mob lynching on the night of April 4. The police have arrested 10 persons on charge of murder.

The body has been kept at the Muvattupuzha taluk hospital. The Muvattupuzha police has received a communication from the Inspector in charge of Aalo police station in West Siang stating that the father of the deceased Mangal Das has given a no-objection letter for the cremation of his son’s body in Ernakulam.

Due to certain issues, the aggrieved family could not travel to Kerala for the collection of the mortal remains of Asok Das. “Hence, the aggrieved family members of Asok Das have no objection for cremation of dead body by Kerala police and authority,” the letter said, which also attached the no-objection certificate from Mr. Mangal Das.

The district Labour authorities confirmed that the Muvattupuzha police would write to the District Collector for advice on what to do since the issue involved murder. “Once the Collector issues instructions, necessary steps will be taken accordingly,” said a senior Labour officer.

Earlier, the district administration had issued directions to the Labour department to meet the expenses of sending the body back to Arunachal Pradesh, based on which the department had taken all measures and was waiting for the no-objection certificate from the police.

Though two persons had gone earlier last week to receive the body, the police declined the request, after it emerged that they were merely friends of the victim’s brother-in-law settled in Cooch Behar in West Bengal. The police insisted that the no-objection certificate for transporting the body would be issued only if blood relatives turned up to receive the body.

