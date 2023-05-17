ADVERTISEMENT

Mob lynching an unpardonable crime, says Muslim Jamat

May 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) said here on Wednesday that mob lynching should never be condoned or tolerated at any cost. “It is an unpardonable crime. The guilty should be given exemplary punishment. Whatever be the situation, people should not be allowed to take the law into their hands,” said the KMJ district committee.

The KMJ, however, called upon people to be vigilant against those trying to politicise and communalise the lynching incident at Kizhissery in the early hours of Sunday. A 37-year-old labourer from Bihar, Rajesh Manjhi, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men who suspected him to be a thief.

The KMJ congratulated the police on arresting the culprits within hours after the incident. KMJ district president Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi presided over a meeting here. Secretary K.P. Jamal was the chief guest.

