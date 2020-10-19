MLA alleges threat to life

KANNUR

19 October 2020 23:04 IST

Muslim League leader and MLA, K.M. Shaji, has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, the Speaker and the DGP, claiming that he was facing a threat to his life.

Mr. Shaji alleged that a native of Pappinniseri, who was closely linked to a political party and had helped those accused in the TP Chandrashekar murder, had given a “quotation” to contract killers in Mumbai to murder him.

In support of his claims, he submitted the voice clips of a conversation between the contract killer and the party leader, he told reporters on Monday.

The MLA said that he had received three voice clips of the conversation in his e-mail. It was clear from the conversation, which was in Hindi, that they had agreed to a quotation of ₹25 lakh for killing him.

Mr. Shaji claimed that the information was leaked from a mobile phone conversation of a prominent local leader.