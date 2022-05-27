Minister reviews pre-monsoon preparedness

May 27, 2022 20:14 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has convened a meeting of all District Collectors, tehsildars and village officers in the State on Friday to review the pre-monsoon preparedness.

The Minister directed the officials to find a suitable building for setting up a camp in a ward at the local body level and to take necessary steps to identify and cut down trees and branches on private and government lands that pose threat to people during the monsoon season.

The availability of electricity, toilet facility, lights, fans and kitchens in the buildings where the camps are to be set up would be ensured . All relevant control rooms should be informed in case of any emergency.

The amount required for dealing with the emergency steps has already been credited to the account of the respective Collectors and after assessing other circumstances, steps would be taken to release the expense required for the village officers to meet exigencies. It was also directed to ensure the availability of vehicles, cranes, ambulances etc. to be pressed in case of emergencies.